

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said Thursday that it will make average profit sharing payments of $6,000 to eligible UAW-represented employees. About 44,000 employees will receive the payment on March 8, 2019.



With this payment, U.S. hourly employees have received on average more than $29,000 in profit sharing since 2009, the company said.



The company noted that the 2018 profit sharing payment is based on the adjusted EBIT margin performance of the North American region reported in the FCA N.V. financial results and on individual compensated hours.



FCA noted that it has invested more than $10 billion and created nearly 30,000 new jobs in the U.S. since 2009.



