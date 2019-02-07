According to the Silver Institute, demand for the precious metal in the solar industry will remain stable up to 2022, despite recent changes in China's PV policy.Silver demand in the solar industry will remain stable this year, according to the World Silver Survey 2019, published by the Silver Institute. The report revealed last year was a challenging one for the silver industry, as the average price of the metal rose only 0.3% and global demand contracted 3%. "A slowing Chinese economy, coupled with rising U.S. interest rates, an equity market bull run and global trade tensions affected the ...

