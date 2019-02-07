FirstBank and UK Solar Innovators Azuri Partner to Bring Solar to Millions and Deepen Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuri Technologies, a leader in pay-as-you-go solar technology, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited today announced a unique partnership that will help deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria while bringing affordable, reliable and clean power to millions of Nigerians.

Under the partnership, Azuri's solar home TV product will be co-branded and co-marketed by FirstBank and Azuri. Pay-as-you-go customers will be able to pay for their solar via FirstBank's Firstmonie agent network and mobile payment solution. Firstmonie agents are positioned within rural and semi-urban locations across the country and provide basic financial services such as account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawals and bill payments.

More than 60 million of Nigeria's roughly 200 million people do not have bank accounts and as little as 6% of people have a mobile money account. (World Bank 2018).

Speaking on the partnership, Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth and FirstBank CEO Adesola Adeduntan stated the partnership was a positive step in providing much needed energy and enabling access to financial services in rural, low-income areas.

"This partnership combines the reach of FirstBank with Azuri's technology and pay-as-you-go solar expertise to bring next generation power to off-grid consumers in Nigeria" said Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth.

"Azuri and FirstBank share the vision of a level playing field where all consumers have the ability to benefit from modern financial and digital services, regardless of where they live and this agreement is another step in making that vision a reality."

According to FirstBank CEO Adesola Adeduntan, "Financial inclusion is a priority with FirstBank and we are excited that with this partnership, our customers are able to access a wide range of services that address real problems such as access to power. With our over 16,000 Firstmonie Agents spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria, our customers are at an advantage in enjoying seamless financial services from the Bank that puts them first."

From solar home lighting to solar satellite TV, Azuri systems are designed to deliver world class performance at an affordable price for all customers that experience irregular power supply. Customers make small weekly or monthly payments to unlock their system and power.

Pay-as-you-go solar is transforming lives by providing energy for lighting, phones and TVs while helping boost local economies with new employment opportunities and connecting off-grid households to financial and digital services that are helping improve productivity and increase income.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.

Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading banking services solutions provider in Nigeria. With some 14 million customer accounts, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services with over 750 business locations. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government's privatization and commercialization schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named "Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria" six times in a row (2011 - 2016) by the globally renowned "The Banker Magazine" of the Financial Times Group; and "Best Retail Bank in Nigeria" for seven consecutive years, 2011 - 2017, by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardize customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision "To be the partner of first choice in building your future". Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate "gold standard" of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

