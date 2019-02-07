

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit improved to 1.29 billion euros from 804 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.82 euros compared to 0.51 euros. Adjusted net profit improved 49% to 1.63 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.04 euros compared to 0.70 euros.



Excluding Magneti Marelli, fourth-quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations was 0.94 euros compared to 0.64 euros. Adjusted net profit from continuing operations improved 48% to 1.49 billion euros.



Fourth-quarter net revenue was up 6% to 30.62 billion euros, from prior year. Combined shipments were 1,177 thousand units, down 6% from previous year. Excluding Magneti Marelli, net revenues from continuing operations were up 7% 29.47 billion euros.



For 2019, excluding Magneti Marelli, FCA projects: adjusted EBIT above 6.7 billion euros; and adjusted EPS above 2.70 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX