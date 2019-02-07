

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.75 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $32.75 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $165.7 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $246.87 million from $256.74 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $165.7 Mln. vs. $155.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $246.87 Mln vs. $256.74 Mln last year.



