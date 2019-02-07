Nokia and M-net conduct first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths using Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 super coherent technology

Press Release

M-net and Nokia enable 500G (gigabits per second) over single probabilistically shaped wavelength in real-world environment for first time, setting new milestone for network of the future

Field trial conducted over regional DWDM network spanning German state of Bavaria as M-net prepares for commercial roll-out of state-of-the-art WDM network

Trial is industry's first transmission of probabilistically shaped 64-QAM wavelengths based on the Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 (https://networks.nokia.com/technology/photonic-service-engine-3)

7 February, 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and German service provider M-net have jointly announced the first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths using Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE 3) super coherent technology.

In preparation for the roll-out of its state-of-the-art Bavarian WDM network, M-net has become the first carrier to trial Nokia's Photonic Service Engine 3 coherent digital signal processing technology. The PSE-3 is the first DSP to implement probabilistic constellation shaping, or PCS, a sophisticated signal processing technique pioneered by Bell Labs which finely adjusts the optical signal to maximize the data-carrying capacity of an optical fiber over any distance.

M-net successfully transmitted 500G per wavelength over a deployed regional network, utilizing PCS to shape the signal from its maximum capacity of 600G to a rate optimized for the specific fiber route used in the test. This high level of performance and flexibility enables M-net to maximize the capacity of every network fiber, ensuring their innovative backbone will meet the demands of soaring video traffic and 5G mobile broadband.

Dr. Hermann Rodler, CTO at M-net, said: "This field trial clearly underlines the innovative strength of M-net. We are very proud to collaborate with Nokia to push the technology envelope on our state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, and to be the first carrier to publicly test the PSE-3 and its probabilistic constellation shaping technology."

Sam Bucci, head of optical networking at Nokia, said: "We're excited to partner with M-net on the implementation of its new fiber optic backbone network. The Technical University of Munich played a key role in the development of PCS, and the PSE-3 was largely developed at Nokia's R&D facility in Nuremberg, so it's only appropriate that the first field trial of PSE-3 technology would take place in Bavaria."

