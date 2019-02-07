Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 07-Feb-2019 / 12:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/02/2019) of GBP57.89m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/02/2019) of GBP42.73m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/02/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 204.92p 20850000 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 199.2p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 193.00p Premium / (Discount) to (5.82)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 104.56p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 4.73% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 06/02/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7409 EQS News ID: 773657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

