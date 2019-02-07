

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $552 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $4.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $10.19 billion from $10.23 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $552 Mln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $4.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.19 Bln vs. $10.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX