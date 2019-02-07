Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Awarded EuPD Research's Top PV Brand 2019 Seal of Approval in Europe

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Feb. 07, 2019seal of approval in Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the UK.

Each year, EuPD Research , a research agency focusing primarily on the solar industry, conducts worldwide surveys and prepares an independent evaluation of installers' perceptions of different solar brands. Installers in the surveyed countries ranked Enphase Energy top notch in categories such as market penetration, brand awareness and customer recommendation.

"This respected industry seal of approval confirms Enphase's commitment to quality, product innovation and technology leadership," said Peter Berkel, general manager, EMEA Enphase Energy. "Enphase represents high-quality products and excellent customer service. The EuPD Research seal is awarded based on installer feedback, making the achievement even more important to us."

Enphase Energy's seventh-generation microinverter is currently shipping to countries across Europe. The IQ 7 platform offers unique advantages for European solar markets, particularly in new build and small residential systems due to its scalable architecture and ability to significantly enhance the customer experience in terms of quality and performance.

"We have been selling Enphase products since 2011, with hundreds of Enphase installations in the UK, and were one of the first to experience an IQ 7 installation," said Richard Cormarty, owner of JPS Renewable Energy United Kingdom. "Enphase offers quality solutions combined with all AC security and unparalleled roof efficiency, making it an ideal solution for our customers."

With its extensive industry reach and analytical expertise, EuPD Research leverages ongoing interactions and discussions with photovoltaic (PV) installers as well as end-customers and other thought leaders, resulting in the unique decision-making process that determines the recipients of the Top Brand PV Seal awards.

"The inverter market in Europe is highly competitive," said Markus A.W. Hoehner, founder and CEO of EuPD Research. "It is impressive that companies such as Enphase Energy have established a successful and long-term partnership with installers - the most important market intermediaries - in various countries. Based on the company's great results in terms of market penetration, brand awareness and customer recommendation, we are delighted to award Enphase Energy with the Top Brand PV Seal Europe 2019."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 18 million microinverters, and over 820,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.comand follow the company on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

Enphase Energy, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's financial performance, market demand and expected availability dates for its products, expected performance and advantages of its technology and products, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.