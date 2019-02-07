

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $284.9 million, or $5.25 per share. This compares with $271.3 million, or $4.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $381.7 million or $7.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.06 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $381.7 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.04 vs. $6.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



