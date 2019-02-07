

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.18 billion, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $0.73 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Total SA reported adjusted earnings of $3.16 billion or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $52.50 billion from $47.35 billion last year.



Total SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.16 Bln. vs. $2.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $52.50 Bln vs. $47.35 Bln last year.



