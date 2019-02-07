EXCHANGE NOTICE 7.2.2019 BONDS BOND LISTING ON 8.2.2019 1 bond issued by Sunborn Finance Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 8.2.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 7.2.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 8.2.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 8.2.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Sunborn Finance Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707943