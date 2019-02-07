Infovista Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Aiding the Rollout of 5G-enabled Features With its Holistic Network Optimization Solution

Infovista's solution is the first in the market to provide enhanced support for 5G planning, including support for advanced 3D antenna modeling

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network planning and optimization market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infovista with the 2019 Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. The company has met a market need for an end-to-end solution that can ensure the performance of different 5G network slices and; thereby, optimize overall network deployment. Its 2015 acquisition of Ipanema Technologies and the 2016 acquisition of the TEMS business from Ascom greatly helped it realize its long-term vision of delivering a truly holistic solution that can plan, test, and optimize network performance. These integrated capabilities can support 5G-enabled features such as 3D maps, planning, and testing automation and analytics.

"The 2019 Infovista diverse portfolio including Geodata, Planet, and TEMS with monitoring and active test capabilities, which can enhance visibility into the encrypted network traffic flowing from the network edge to the core," said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst. "As most of its probes are software-based and the solution can be centrally managed through the TEMS Director, it ensures reduced time-to-market, higher ease of use, and significantly lower OPEX. For operators, this translates to fast and cost-effective network deployments."

Planet leverages capabilities from its 3D platform and is the first planning tool in the market to offer support to 5G, including support for advanced antenna modeling (Massive MIMO) and 5G propagation. The latest versions of its planning and optimization solutions include enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and provision of radio area network support across legacy 2G and 3G networks, LTE, 5G, and cellular and non-cellular Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Multi sourced data is transformed into actionable insights and presented through real-time recommendations for network change and optimization.

Infovista has four categories of solutions-application-aware software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN,; service assurance, radio planning and optimization, and network testing. The high level of automation and machine learning in Infovista's products allows clients to perform more network operations with a smaller workforce. As a completely automated solution, it centrally manages all active testing activities for the radio network, and can schedule a network test for different durations through walk or drive testing or probes.

"Leveraging the competitive strengths of Infovista's planning and testing portfolio has expanded its footprint to 180 countries, and serves more than 1,500 customers. To ensure that its quality of service continues to be exceptional, it streamlined its operations and integrated Salesforce's customer relationship management solution for higher levels of transparency," noted Rohan. "Its centralized ticketing system plays a key role in improving its product, and has particularly contributed to enhancing the ease of use and interoperability of its offerings."

About Infovista

Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, provides complete visibility and unprecedented control over modern networks and their applications. Infovista delivers brilliant user experiences and maximum value for networks and applications. At the core of its approach are data and analytics, to give service providers and enterprises real-time insights to make critical business decisions. Infovista offers a comprehensive line of solutions from the radio network to enterprise to device throughout the lifecycle of a network. No other solutions provider has this totality of vision. More than 1,500 enterprises and service providers around the world-including 250 of the world's top mobile network operators-rely on Infovista. Know Your Network with Infovista.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

