Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. ("Tel", "Tel-Instrument" or the "Company") (NYSE American:TIK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported that it received an initial purchase order totaling $520,000 from its European Distributor, Muirhead Avionics ("Muirhead") for Mode 5 test sets from the contract awarded by the German military. This is a seven-year procurement contract with anticipated orders for the 2019 calendar year of approximately $3.5 million in total.

Jeff O'Hara, Tel's President and CEO said, "We are pleased to announce that the German military has selected one of TIC's market-leading Mode 5 test sets for its flight-line testing requirements. This multi-year contract was originally announced last summer but had been delayed due to an unsuccessful protest from a competitor. The initial test sets will be delivered this summer, and we anticipate that additional orders will bring TIC's 2019 calendar year bookings for this customer to approximately $3.5 million. This was an important win for our Company and we believe it will further our continued growth and profitability going into our next fiscal year. We continue to work on other substantial domestic and international orders that we hope to secure over the next few months."

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

