

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims and a couple of Fed talks will be major highlights on Thursday.



Earnings reports of Chipotle Mexican Grill, MetLife and Zynga will be closely monitored by investors.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 44.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the day in negative territory. The Dow edged down 21.22 points or 0.1 percent to 25,390.30, the Nasdaq fell 26.80 points or 0.4 percent to 7,375.28 and the S&P 500 slipped 6.09 points or 0.2 percent to 2,731.61.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 223K, down from 253K in the prior week.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Outlook Series in Dallas, TX at 9.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will present a research paper titled 'The Global Factor in Neutral Policy Rates' at the Czech National Bank and Czech Economic Society academic seminar in Prague, with audience Q&A at 9.30 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior weekly change was a decline of 173 bcf.



30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Consumer Credit report for December will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $17.5 billion, down from $22.1 billion in the prior month.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The previous week's level was $4.040 trillion.



Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm. The M2 weekly change was down $2.3 billion.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will deliver a presentation on the US economy and monetary policy at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, followed by audience Q&A at 7.30 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Twitter Inc. reported a profit for the fourth quarter that more than doubled from last year. Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter beat analysts' estimates.



Twitter's fourth-quarter net income surged to $255.30 million or $0.33 per share from $91.08 million or $0.12 per share in the year-ago period. Revenues for the quarter increased 24 percent to $909 million from $732 million last year and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $869.5 million. Revenues grew 26 percent on a constant currency basis.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks remain closed. Japanese shares fell despite SoftBank announcing a share buyback. The Nikkei average dropped 122.78 points or 0.59 percent to 20,751.28, while the broader Topix index closed 0.83 percent lower at 1,569.03.



Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 66.40 points or 1.10 percent to 6,092.50 while the All Ordinaries index ended up 67.30 points or 1.10 percent at 6,159.10.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 45.22 points or 0.89 percent, the German DAX is declining 181.97 points or 1.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 15.01 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 43.71 points or 0.47 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.10 percent.



