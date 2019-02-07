CBD Market Could Outpace Entire Marijuana Market

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the horse race to revenues, it seems that CBD infused products market may outpace the cannabis market, with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill kicking it ahead across the finish line! A report from a cannabis industry analyst, as reported in The Rolling Stone magazine, says: "For years, experts have predicted that if the cannabis industry expands at its current rate, the American market will reach $20 billion by 2020. But it turns out that one market is spinning off into a mega-industry of its own: according to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022." In fact the Rolling Stone sub-headline sums it up the reason why: "Looking forward to relaxed hemp regulations, a new analysis estimates that the CBD market could explode - and outpace marijuana.". Previously, CBD products have been available mostly in head shops, with a few doctors recommending it for various maladies. But in 2017 and 2018, the products spread to natural food stores, beauty aisles, cafés and doctors offices. So far the industry is on track to hit $591 million in 2018, and thanks to a number of factors - including, surprisingly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - that could increase 40 times in the next four years." Active companies in the markets this week include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX:APHA), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVOF), 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF).

"According to the (Brightfield's) projections, there would be increases in just about every sector that sells CBD - from dispensaries to smoke shops to medical companies. But perhaps the biggest push, according to Gomez, would be from big-box retailers and national chains who have been eager to get in on the lifestyle craze but have felt stifled by the (older )regulations (that have been replaced by the passage of The 2018 Farm Bill."

The Yield Growth Corp.

(CSE:BOSS) (OTCPK:BOSQF)

BREAKING NEWS

Yield Growth Corp is pleased to announced that its e-commerce platform will now sell its Urban Juve cannabis Sativa hemp root oil-based products in the United States thanks to the adoption of the 2017 U.S. Farm Bill.

Urban Juve products are now available for sale in the U.S. via the site www.urbanjuve.com. In addition, the company has plans to sell its products through U.S. retailers such as pharmacies, naturopaths, clinics, salons, spas, wellness and beauty stores.

"U.S. distribution is a cornerstone of our sales strategy for all our brands. Already we have a deal in place to sell our THC and CBD infused products through a 400 retail distribution network in Oregon, and now we have launched U.S. e-commerce sales for our Urban Juve products," says Yield Growth CEO Penny Green, "Our next step is to set up sales agents in California to access the world's largest cannabis market." Read this and more news for The Yield Growth Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX:APHA) yesterday the company announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has rejected the hostile bid by Green Growth Brands Inc. to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") including any Common Shares that may become issued and outstanding after January 22, 2019, but prior to the expiry of the hostile bid upon the exercise, conversion or exchange of options, warrants, debentures or other securities of the Company exercisable or convertible into Common Shares, other than Common Shares owned by GGB or its affiliates, in exchange for 1.5714 shares of GGB (the "Hostile Bid"). Based on the 20-day volume-weighted average price of GGB shares immediately before GGB's announcement of an intention to acquire the Common Shares of the Company, the Hostile Bid reflects a 23% discount to the Company's share price over the same period. The Board made its recommendation after careful consideration and receipt of the recommendation of a committee of its independent directors (the "Independent Committee"), who were advised by financial and legal advisors.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV.CN) (OTCQX: HRVOF) recently the company announced that its wholly-owned medical subsidiary Satipharm Ltd. ("Satipharm") has launched European sales of its recently reformulated CBD capsules, now available online at www.satipharm.com. The first product to market is the Satipharm 10mg CBD Gelpell capsule that provides superior bioavailability and quality. Bricks and mortar distribution of the 10mg CBD Gelpell capsules will follow with major retailers throughout the United Kingdom and European Union, with Canadian distribution to follow. "We are delighted with the launch of Satipharm's new website and eCommerce platform, making our clinically proven CBD Gelpell capsules available to consumers across Europe," said Jonathan Hartshorn, President of Satipharm. "With our focus on consumer education, GMP certified products, and superior bioavailability, we feel strongly that consumers will adopt Satipharm's CBD Gelpell capsules as the product of choice for CBD delivery in the marketplace."

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF.CN) (OTCQX: TGIFF) yesterday announced that construction on its new cultivation facility in Las Vegas is nearing completion and awaiting electrical meter installation. The new facility will house the Company's subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association's ("AMA") indoor cannabis cultivation. AMA is one of Nevada's largest wholesalers of cannabis products, including branded flower, wholesale distillate for vape products, and a broad range of concentrates with distribution channels in place throughout Nevada. The purpose-built 67,750 sq. ft. cultivation facility has been developed as a two-story building on 1.39 acres and zoned M-1 (Light Manufacturing) by the Clark County Zoning Department. The structure includes a sophisticated, fully automated irrigation and fertigation system (delivering precise concentrations and ratios of nutrients to each plant), a system of small vegetation/cultivation rooms for better crop management, packaging areas, supporting offices, vault, climate controlled rooms to cater to each phase of plant production, and other work areas.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN.CN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) recently the company reported that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2019, which ended on December 29, 2018, after market close on February 27, 2019. Following the release of these financial results, MedMen Enterprises will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Adam Bierman and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Kramer at 5:00 PM Eastern the same day to discuss in further detail.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen's website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829

International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387

Conference ID: 9283806

