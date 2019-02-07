Consumers Now Seeking Higher Grade CBD Infused Products

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is one of those times when the all consumers, growers, producers and regulators all want the same thing… they all demand for a way to get accurate and reliable scientific cannabis potency testing. Well Canadian researchers have done just that! Researchers at the University of British Columbia, have:"… developed a new method of measuring phytocannabinoids -- the primary bioactive molecules in cannabis -- that will lead to faster, safer and more accurate information for producers, regulators and consumers alike. With the coming legalization of cannabis in Canada, producers are increasingly looking for quick and accurate means of determining the potency and quality of their products. Researchers at UBC's Okanagan campus have developed a new method of measuring phytocannabinoids -- the primary bioactive molecules in cannabis -- that will lead to faster, safer and more accurate information for producers, regulators and consumers alike. Active companies in the cannabis industry includes: CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE.TO), Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF) (TSX-V: N).

Also mention in the recent article: "There is growing demand on testing labs from licensed cannabis growers across the US and Canada who are under pressure to perform potency testing on ever-increasing quantities of product," says Matthew Noestheden, PhD chemistry student under Prof. Wesley Zandberg at UBC's Okanagan campus. "Traditional tests can take upwards of 20 minutes to perform, where we can do it in under seven. It will save a great deal of time and money for producers with enormous greenhouses full of thousands of samples requiring testing."

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) BREAKING NEWS: CROP INFRASTRUCTURE announced today its Washington State tenant's first crops have had successful test results.



The samples showed a range of Tetrahydrocannabolic Acid ('THCA') results and passed all tests for microbial impurities and no detectable pesticides. THCA is not directly used, but its presence is commonly analyzed when cannabis, or hemp-based products, are screened for THC. The tenant is now approved to begin selling the products in the Washington State market.

STRAIN THCA 9 LB Hammer 26.65% Woo 19.47% Dutch Hawaiian 22.54% Bubba Kush 27.35% Gorilla Glue 18.16% Green Crack 17% Star Killer 26.99% Ghost Train 16.02% Dutch Treat (Distillate) 79.1% THC

12.31% CBD

The tenant is working with both bulk extraction buyers as well as retail locations under the Hempire and Evolution brands in the Washington market. CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "This is an excellent result and certainly bodes well for the future. CROP's tenant production teams continue to show what meticulous controls, defined production protocols and a focus on organic operations can mean in terms of resulting products." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) recently the company announced that it has engaged ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, to enhance the Company's investor relations, media relations and corporate communications program. "CV Sciences experienced significant growth in 2018 and we are well positioned to continue to accelerate our growth in 2019 and beyond as we execute our business strategy, expand our retail and e-commerce distribution, and bring innovative branded CBD products to market," said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.





The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE.TO) On February 5, 2019, the company announced that it will be providing its second quarter financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 before markets open on February 12, 2019 . The company is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company's portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand, 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of cannabis operating inside a 440,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario



Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: NXTTF) (TSX-V: N.V) recently announced an update to its previously announced intention to acquire UK based AF Trading Ltd. (operating as "Access Fulfillment" or "accessfulfilment.com"). Under the previously announced terms, Namaste's wholly-owned subsidiary, Namaste Bahamas Inc. ("Namaste Bahamas") expected to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Access Fulfillment for US $5 million (CAD $6,550,000 ) which was intended to enable Namaste to retain Access Fulfillment to operate as Namaste's exclusive distribution center for CBD and cannabis products in the UK. Namaste has since elected to use another provider.

