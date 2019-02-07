

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in January 2019 increased 7.9% from January 2018, on a capacity increase of 7.6%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 7.9 percent to 20.10 billion from 18.64 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 7.6 per cent to 25.57 billion from 23.76 billion ASK in the previous year month.



But, passenger load factor for the month increased 0.2 points to 78.6 percent from 78.4 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 7.69 million passengers in the recent month, up 7.0 percent from last year's 7.19 million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



