Global Economic Instabilities is Causing Gold Prices to Soar

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious metals are currently being used in many industrial applications like alloys, electronics, and chemicals, however, they can also be used in sectors like jewelry. Precious metals are much harder to obtain as opposed to base metals like copper, zinc, nickel, which results in significantly higher prices. Due to the scarcity of precious metals, there is an increasing demand for mining operations and as a result, mining companies often expect attractive returns from the industry. According to data compiled by Technavio, the global mining drill market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% throughout the forecast period of 2017 to 2021. The research suggests that demand for precious metals such as gold, platinum, and diamond will further drive the market as well. Bluestone Resources, Inc. (OTC: BBSRF), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)

Among precious metals, gold may see its prices soar higher due to the ongoing global economic instability. According to CNBC, in late January, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the case for rate increases had weakened, with neither rising inflation nor financial stability considered a risk. In combination with slowing growth internationally, the current partial government shutdown, and the U.S. China trade wars, the U.S. outlook is less certain. Within the past seven months, gold price has steadily risen, nearly returning to its peak in early 2018. Gold prices have increased from last year's low in August of USD 1,179 per ounce to early February prices of approximately USD 1,320 per ounce, representing an 11.8% increase. "The Fed chairman's comments reaffirming that there would be no (immediate) rate hikes are going to keep gold up," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, Vice President of Heraeus Metal Management in New York. "Also, people are waiting to see what happens with the (U.S.-China) trade negotiations, and because of that, they're still holding gold and building positions."

Bluestone Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: BBSRF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: BSR). Just earlier this morning the company announced breaking news that, "announce additional infill drill results from resource conversion drilling underway at its high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold project. The focus of the ongoing infill drill program is to upgrade the Inferred Resources into Measured and Indicated Resources. Bluestone recently announced results of a Feasibility Study on the high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold project (see press release January 29, 2019) where one of the principle recommendations for optimizing and further enhancing the project was through potential conversion of a portion of the 360,000 ounces of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Resources through infill drilling (currently ongoing), which will be followed by an updated mineral resource and mine plan…

Two LM-75 diamond drill rigs are currently situated within the North Zone of the Cerro Blanco underground workings and are targeting specific veins in the upper part of the Cerro Blanco resource that can be converted to the Indicated Resource category by infill drilling. The primary focus of the program is to upgrade the Inferred Resources identified during the previous infill drill program completed in 2018. In addition, this program is also designed to define new resources along known veins in the mine plan that extend outside of the current resource envelope.

David Cass, Vice President of Exploration commented, "The infill drilling program has been designed to strategically target key veins with upgrading resource categories. To date, the program has had an excellent success rate with every key intercept expected to have a positive impact on future project economics, with intercepted veins showing remarkable consistency and continuity, validated by optimum hole orientations reflected in the drilled true widths."

Hole UGCB18-109 and UGCB18-110 were both drilled from the same underground platform at a positive angle (+35 and +51 degrees respectively). The principle objective of these holes was conversion or extension of veins VN_01, 02 and 03 from Inferred to Indicated Resources. UGCB18-109 intercepted all targeted veins as planned with VN_02 assaying 3.3 meters at 27.9 g/t. Hole UGCB18-110 intersected veins VN_02 and VN_03 with the former assaying 2.0 meters at 10 g/t Au (see table).

Additionally, a new vein, located in the footwall of vein VN_01 was intercepted at 33.7 meters in both holes ( 1.0 meter at 8.5 g/t Au and 1.0 meter at 19.9 g/t Au) and correlates with intercepts drilled in holes UGCB18-101 and UGCB18-106 that assayed 1.95 meters at 12.6 g/t Au and 1.0 meter at 12.4 g/t Au respectively (see press releases January 9th and January 24th, 2019). This new vein is outside of the current resource and will be referred to as VN_18 in future updated resource models…

Quality Analysis and Quality Control - Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate, Guatemala City, Guatemala, for sample preparation. Sample pulps are shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Vancouver, BC, Canada or Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person - David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources - Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs)."

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) create value for its shareholders, its employees and its business and social partners through safely and responsibly exploring, mining and marketing its products. AngloGold Ashanti recently announced the finalization of a five-year underground mining contract at the Obuasi Re-Development Project with Underground Mining Alliance Limited (UMA), a joint venture between African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) and Accra-based Rocksure International, a wholly-owned Ghanaian mining contractor. The agreement, valued at USD 375 Million over 5 years, will help develop mechanised, underground mining expertise within Ghana's local mining and engineering sector, given that Rocksure, which has a strong track record in open-pit mining, will work closely with Australia's AUMS, which has significant experience in underground mining. Rocksure will have a 30% stake in the joint venture and AUMS the balance. UMA will provide the full suite of underground mining services at Obuasi, with major capital equipment supplied by AngloGold Ashanti. Works are expected to start in the first quarter of 2019. "We've worked closely with the Government of Ghana to progress the redevelopment of Obuasi Gold Mine into a modern, productive operation, making it a key asset in our portfolio for the long term," said AngloGold Ashanti Executive Vice President: Group Planning and Technical, Graham Ehm. "This is also an investment in Ghana's future, particularly in terms of local procurement, employment, training and development and overall mining capacity building, which will benefit the region and the economy for decades to come."

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recently announced its preliminary 4Q18 production and volume sold. The Company also announced full year 2019 operating guidance (100% basis), 2019 EBITDA guidance from direct operations, 2019 De-Bottlenecking Program guidance and 2019 CAPEX guidance. Gold Operations: Orcopampa, previously announced on December 12, Orcopampa's 2018 production was below the Company's most recently released production guidance due to management's strategic decision to temporarily cease production in order to focus on centralizing the operation, prioritizing the De-Bottlenecking Program over ore extraction. Tambomayo's 2018 gold, silver and lead production was in line with the most recent guidance released. 2018 zinc production was slightly above the guidance provided. La Zanja's 2018 gold production was in line with the most recent guidance released. Tantahuatay's 2018 gold production was in line with the most recent guidance released.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. Alamos Gold Inc. recently reported new results from the surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Drilling throughout 2018, including new intercepts from the fourth quarter, continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across each of the Main, Western and Eastern Extensions. The focus of the 2018 exploration drilling program was to expand the down-plunge and lateral extensions of the Island Gold deposit with the objective of adding new near mine Mineral Resources across the two-kilometre long Island Gold Main Zone. Drilling completed in 2018 was successful in extending high grade gold mineralization across all three areas of focus, including the Main, Western and Eastern Extensions. This has already translated into significant growth in both Mineral Reserves and Resources as detailed in the mid-year (June 30, 2018) update. Since the acquisition of Island Gold in November 2017, Mineral Reserves have increased 28%, or 207,000 ounces, net of mining depletion, and Mineral Reserve grades have increased 17% to 10.69 g/t Au. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have also increased 142%, or 130,000 ounces, and Inferred Mineral Resources have increased 18%, or 184,000 ounces. "Island Gold has been a tremendous success story, both in terms of the growth of the operation and its mineral reserve and resource base. With excellent ongoing exploration success including several of the best surface directional holes ever coming in the latter part of 2018, we see strong potential for this growth to continue," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. recently announced that the Company has acquired a 0.9% net smelter returns royalty on precious metals produced from the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador, currently under construction by Lundin Gold Corporation. Fruta del Norte is one of the most significant gold discoveries of the past 20 years, ranking as one of the highest-grade gold projects globally. The project is Lundin Gold's flagship asset and is located 139 kilometres east-northeast of Loja, Ecuador's fourth largest city. The NSR Royalty was acquired from a private third party for USD 32.75 Million in cash and covers more than 644 square kilometres, including all 30 mining concessions held by Lundin Gold. The Fruta del Norte Mineral Reserve contains 5.0 million ounces of gold in 17.8 million tonnes ("Mt") of ore with an average grade of 8.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") as of September 2018, ranking it amongst the highest-grade gold projects in the world.

