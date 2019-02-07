Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that it has begun work on commercial contracts that expect to reach market in 2019.

The first two contracts are with leading companies in the field of smart labels and related verification and tracking services. In both cases, Ynvisible provides visual indicators to the clients' smart label solutions. One of the cases focuses on using an Ynvisible patented electrochromic solution and ink for an end application in the electronics sector. In the other case, the electrochromics are printed onto an RFID sensor label aimed at packaging applications for the delivery and handling of sensitive products.

These deliveries were the first orders produced in Ynvisible's new commercial production facilities. Ynvisible and the clients are working together to begin the process of transferring production to the client's existing manufacturing or dedicated 3rd party infrastructure to achieve significant scalability advantages.

"It has been great to witness the success of technologies like RFID in bringing added value to various intelligent packaging and logistic applications. Combining different sensors makes it increasingly easy to collect vast amounts of data to indicate authenticity or tampering. Collecting data is not a challenge anymore, rather the challenge is to focus on the relevant and important data at any given point of time." Said Samuli Stromberg, Head of Business Development at Ynvisible.

He continued "We believe that combining Ynvisible electrochromic displays with these RFID and smart packaging technologies we can create solutions that put humans in the centre of the technology by enabling interaction with the most natural interface - the visual one. There are almost limitless possibilities for these applications."

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. The company has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, devices and end products. Ynvisible's ultra low power interactive printed graphics allow displays to be activated according to programmable logic and a wide array of sensors, allowing virtually any data to be collected and displayed in volumes never before possible due to the economic and low power nature of electrochromic displays. Ynvisible's devices and products are primarily in the market spaces of smart labels, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

