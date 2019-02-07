SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) services market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years. This growth can be substantiated by the increasing demand from the manufacturing and healthcare sectors who are outsourcing a wide scale of their technical support activities to increase focus on their core business. The requirement to reduce OPEX is majorly driving the retail sector to outsource operations such as sales support, real-time sales guidance, order inquiry and processing, and compliant management. However, high attrition rate and inter-boundary regulations are posing as some of the critical procurement challenges faced in the current BPO services market.

In the US, the vertical BPO companies are experiencing higher demand from the healthcare and airline industries than their horizontal counterparts. Feasible business policies and scalable technological infrastructure in the APAC are opening gates to a significant flux of outsourcing requests from the major industries across the globe. However, shortage of skilled workforce will impede the category growth in MEA countries when compared to the global growth of the BPO services market.

This market intelligence report on BPO services analyzes the critical cost drivers and predicts their subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this procurement market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyer must assess suppliers based on their agent turnover rate. The turnover rate can be calculated as the number of agent separations during the period/average number of agents employed during the period X 100," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This market intelligence report on the BPO services market has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Resource utilization is a key factor considered by buyers in evaluating service providers.

Buyers can achieve cost savings by engaging with service providers that use Lean Six Sigma in their service operations.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our business process outsourcing services procurement research report?

