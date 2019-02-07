Tapad Appoints Ajit Thupil as First SVP of Identity

Tapad expands senior leadership team with the addition of industry veteran and new role

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad , a global marketing technology company and leader in digital identity resolution solutions, has appointed Ajit Thupil as the company's first Senior Vice President of Identity. Based in New York, Thupil leads digital identity product, business development, and related strategic initiatives. He will work to bring advanced identity resolution solutions to clients and brands through partnerships and technology-led efforts. He will report to Tapad Chief Operating Officer, Mark Connon.

Thupil joins the Tapad team from Oracle Data Cloud where, for the past three and a half years, he led global teams focused on identity both from a product and business development capacity. He also led the charge on both the Oracle ID Graph and Oracle Crosswise. Prior to Oracle, Thupil worked across the marketing and consulting industries for companies such as MediaMath and McKinsey.

"We have made significant investments in our technology and teams over the past year, including a transition to cloud infrastructure and improving our device matching algorithms," says Connon. "As the need for identity resolution solutions continues to grow within the marketplace, we recognized a need to turbocharge our innovation efforts and that starts with identity leadership. We are thrilled to have Ajit join our team to bring a breadth of new solutions to our clients."

An industry veteran and identity resolution thought leader, Thupil has participated in panels at Advertising Week and the ANA/DMA &THEN Conference. His commentary has also been featured in industry trades including AdAge, eMarketer and CMSWire, and he co-wrote the Data and Marketing Association's "Cross Device Identity Solutions Request for Information (RFI) Template." Thupil holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, an MS in engineering from the University of Arizona and a B.Tech in metallurgical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.

"I'm excited to join the Tapad team and continue to create brand solutions that allow our clients to overcome their most pressing identity resolution-related obstacles," says Thupil. "I'm looking forward to working with Tapad's best in class team to find solutions that extend beyond our clients and solve many of the industry's identity resolution and data personalization challenges."

Thupil's appointment comes on the heels of significant investments to The Tapad Graph, the company's signature global identity graph that provides millions of correlations, enabling marketers to connect anonymous consumers across billions of devices. This includes continual improvements to the graph's integrity, infrastructure and scale.

Tapad continues to add exceptional talent to its roster across APAC, EMEA and the U.S. For open job opportunities, visit the Tapad career page here: www.tapad.com/careers .

About Tapad

Tapad, Inc. is a global marketing technology company and leader in digital identity resolution solutions. The Tapad Graph, and related solutions, provide a privacy-safe approach to connecting device identifiers to brand and marketer data, thereby allowing for enhanced measurement, attribution, reach and ROI of marketing campaigns. The Tapad Graph enables marketers around the world to maximize campaign effectiveness and drive business results. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its innovation, growth and workplace culture, and has earned numerous awards, including the TMCnet Tech Culture Award. Based in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telenor.

