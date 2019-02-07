The Global Business School Network Names Dan LeClair as Chief Executive Officer

Dan LeClair will begin his new role as Chief Executive Officer on February 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, February 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Business School Network (GBSN) announces the appointment of Dan LeClair as Chief Executive Officer effective February 12, 2019.

Dan LeClair is a widely recognized expert on business education. For over 30 years, LeClair has dedicated his career to supporting higher education organizations to innovate and achieve growth in core programs and services.

"Dan LeClair's appointment will increase GBSN's effectiveness and make the organization fit for the future," said Soumitra Dutta, Chairman of the GBSN Board of Directors. "His extensive experience in business education will help accelerate innovation across the GBSN network."

As the Chief Executive Officer at GBSN, LeClair will lead the advancement of innovative programs that will bridge connections with business schools and industry around the world to catalyze investment in business education as a tool for economic and social development.

"Advancing business education and development worldwide is my passion, and it is an honor to be selected as Chief Executive Officer," said Dan LeClair. "I look forward to working with the GBSN team and the network base to chart new directions for the organization."

LeClair comes to GBSN after 19 years at AACSB International, where he served in various leadership positions. His experience includes Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Knowledge Officer. Prior to AACSB International, Dan was an associate dean and an academic economist at the University of Tampa College of Business.

About GBSN

The Global Business School Network partners with business schools, industry, foundations, and aid agencies to improve access to quality locally relevant management education for the developing world. With a growing network of more than 70 leading business schools on six continents, GBSN facilitates connections and knowledge sharing between members, and among those schools and the broader business education and development communities. It leverages member expertise to advise, train, and mentor educators around the world. GBSN is paving the path for developing country leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs to generate prosperity for their families and societies. Learn more at www.gbsn.org.

