Ushering in the Smart Desktop Era in Finance, ChartIQ Adds $17.4 Million in Series B Funding

Germany-Based Investor Digital+ Partners Leads the Round with Additional Funding from Existing Investors: London-Based Illuminate Financial Management, California-Based Social Leverage, and New York-Based ValueStream Ventures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / ChartIQ (https://www.chartiq.com), a financial technology company that delivers software to help the finance world work smarter, announces today it has completed its Series B funding round. German investor Digital+ Partners, a growth equity firm that focuses exclusively on investments in B2B technology companies, is the lead investor. In total, ChartIQ has raised over $20 million in funding since its founding in 2012.

'We have spent seven years creating the world's best software for business-critical work in finance. Our complete platform helps both the buy- and sell-side work smarter,' said Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder of ChartIQ. 'This infusion of new capital will accelerate our ability to help firms build smart, modern and integrated desktops, while maintaining the value of legacy software.'

ChartIQ's ready-made solutions, built in modern web technology, provide an accelerated path to integration that saves firms time and money. Delivering the world's most powerful HTML5 real-time charting software, ChartIQ enables financial institutions to drive their businesses forward and ultimately become more profitable. The company's latest product, Finsemble, is a desktop integration platform that connects disparate applications - modern and legacy - into one unified desktop solution.

'As financial firms undergo a massive digital shift, ChartIQ provides a great opportunity to work more intelligently by providing firms with solutions to build workspaces that are easier to use, more efficient and highly coordinated,' said Patrick Beitel, managing director and founding partner at Digital+ Partners. 'ChartIQ is a mature revenue-producing company and is well-positioned for continued leadership in this expanding market.'

The company will use the funding to increase hiring efforts, expand its headquarters and invest in research and development. It plans to double in size over the next year by adding a few dozen engineers and sales professionals.

'Finsemble offers an enormous opportunity for financial firms. With the rapid proliferation of new fintech applications and the siloed nature of legacy solutions, the platform enables users quickly to connect all of their applications into a unified workflow,' added Mark Whitcroft, partner at Illuminate Financial and ChartIQ investor. 'Users can adopt and integrate new fintech solutions from the Finsemble ecosystem, which also includes a number of Illuminate's portfolio companies.'

ChartIQ is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA and currently employs a total of 50 globally. Nine of the largest global investment banks use ChartIQ financial software to work smarter. ChartIQ provides its software to 300 financial services customers globally and across tens of millions of desktops.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble (https://www.chartiq.com/finsemble), a desktop integration platform that links any application together to create modern, smart desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among their 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

About Digital+ Partners

Digital+ Partners is an experienced growth equity investor focusing on market leaders in the B2B and SaaS sectors in Germany and internationally. It plays an active role in the digital transformation of the broader industrial and financial technology ecosystems, providing growth capital and scale-up support to companies with the ambition to become world market leaders in their field. The company pursues investments in rapidly growing technology companies with proven products differentiated by software, data analytics and B2B online enablement. Digital+ Partners creates value by providing deep operational/strategic and corporate finance advice to the management teams of their portfolio companies in order to best define and execute their growth plans. For more information please visit: http://www.dplus.partners.

Media Contact

Stephen Sumner

Caliber Corporate Advisers

888-550-6385 ext. 15

SOURCE: ChartIQ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534651/Ushering-in-the-Smart-Desktop-Era-in-Finance-ChartIQ-Adds-174-Million-in-Series-B-Funding