Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE), announced it will supply turbomachinery equipment for the construction of the Golden Pass LNG export facility in Sabine Pass, Texas. The project is expected to produce around 16 million tons per year of LNG. BHGE will provide turbomachinery equipment for three LNG trains, including six gas turbines and 12 centrifugal compressors.

This news comes as ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Golden Pass LNG export project and the plan to proceed with construction in the first quarter of 2019. BHGE's technology supports the project's goal to be the lowest cost LNG supplier on the U.S. Gulf Coast through a proven solution with optimized maintenance cycles.

"We are proud to be working with Golden Pass on this innovative LNG project," said Rod Christie, president and CEO, Turbomachinery Process Solutions, BHGE. "Today's announcement builds on our 30-year-plus track record of delivering high-availability and reliable LNG technology, with low total cost of operations."

"Our vision is to be the premier LNG exporter in North America," Sean Ryan, president of Golden Pass LNG, said. "To accomplish that, we have to be reliable and cost competitive, and BHGE's long history of delivering first class, large-scale LNG projects was a clear fit to help us deliver on our goal."

BHGE's technology for three trains will consist of six MS7001 EA heavy-duty gas turbines driving 12 centrifugal compressors. The MS7001 EA is the most utilized large industrial gas turbine available in the LNG market, with 77 units in operation in 13 countries. The MS7001 EA fleet offers best-in-class availability with proven power and extended maintenance intervals with more than 550,000 fired hours.

