- 30 Centers Across Italy Will Provide AI Eye Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy, the Leading Cause of Vision Loss Among Working-age Adults -

Eyenuk Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening, announced today that it is providing EyeArt AI Eye Screening as part of the Month of Prevention of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Maculopathy taking place throughout Italy in February. The collaboration between the Ambrosian Ophthalmic Center (CAMO), San Raffaele Hospital and Eyenuk is sponsored by the Italian Ministry of Health, the city of Milan and the Italian Ophthalmology Society.

During February, 30 centers across Italy will offer screening for DR using the EyeArt AI Eye Screening System, the most-extensively validated AI technology for autonomous detection of DR, tested on over half a million patient visits globally with over two million images collected in real-world clinical environments.

DR is a complication of diabetes and the main cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults. It occurs when high blood sugar levels lead to damage in the blood vessels of the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Annual eye screening is recommended for people living with diabetes since DR can progress silently without any perceptible symptoms or vision deterioration.

"Early detection of DR is an important part of managing care for millions of people with diabetes, yet less than half of the people with diabetes see an eye doctor on an annual basis. AI Eye Screening can make early detection of DR more accessible, allowing patients to seek treatment and likely save their vision," explains Dr. Lucio Buratto, scientific director of CAMO.

The EyeArt AI Eye Screening System is designed to make it possible for any physician to quickly and accurately detect referable DR patients in less than one minute during a diabetic patient's regular exam. This helps remove the biggest obstacle to annual DR screening and diagnosis: patient compliance. With the EyeArt System, physicians can identify patients with vision-threatening DR in-clinic, in real time, so they can be immediately referred to a vision specialist for treatment to save their sight. The EyeArt System uses AI algorithms to autonomously analyze images of the eye taken with a retinal camera. This advancement can enable timely detection of vision-threatening DR by a nurse or non-specialist and eliminate the need for an eye care expert to carefully grade patient's retinal images.

VIDEO: See How the EyeArt System Performs Eye Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy

"Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy," says Kaushal Solanki, CEO of Eyenuk. "We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with these esteemed organizations in Italy to enable early detection of DR, thus advancing our mission with a critical step towards eliminating preventable blindness."

For more information about the free AI Eye Screenings and the Month of Prevention of Diabetic Retinopathy and Maculopathy, please visit http://www.maculopatie.com/.

About Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

DR is a complication of diabetes caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). It is a silently progressing disease. At first, DR progresses without any symptoms at all, but eventually it can cause blindness. The condition can develop in anyone with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.i It is estimated that one-third of all patients living with diabetes will develop the blinding disease,ii making it the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults.iii

About Eyenuk Inc.

Eyenuk Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk's first product, the EyeArt AI Eye Screening System, is the most extensively validated AI technology for autonomous detection of diabetic retinopathy, validated in real world clinical studies with over 160,000 patient visits and over a million images. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, stroke risk, cardiovascular risk and Alzheimer's disease.

EyeArt has CE marking and has been cleared for sales as a Class IIa medical device by EU and as a Class 2 medical device by Health Canada. In the U.S., the EyeArt System is limited to investigational use only.

