Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Weekend Unlimited's (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTC PINK: WKULF) President and CEO, Paul Chu, updates shareholders on the company's highlights for the year to date.

"2019's momentum continues to accelerate for our company, we have solidified pillars of our brand portfolio including Canna Candys, Verve Beverage Company, the alliance in Washington State with Boggy Boon and Orchard Heights and our interest in Northern Lights Supply in Alberta, which just received its retail license to operate.

On February 1st we announced that Weekend Unlimited had won the iconic POT symbol lottery held by the Canadian stock exchanges. This lottery captured global attention, with coverage that spanned media entities including Forbes, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, The Globe and Mail, VICE Media, Financial Post, CTV, CBC, BNN Bloomberg, The Toronto Star along with extensive coverage within cannabis publications and networks. It has also generated exploratory partnership discussions with multiple entities.

The Canadian Securities Exchange, and Canada overall, have been beneficiaries of the attention - in addition to our Company - as it has served to highlight Canada's leadership position in cannabis legalization.

In the six weeks since becoming President and CEO, we have established a focused vision and are growing a team that is focused on an aggressive operational buildout. With international interests in Canada and pending in Jamaica, Weekend will have a primary focus as a cross-border brand aggregator, bringing brands to market with CBD products and deploying the best practices of the consumer-packaged goods industry."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.weekendunlimited.com or contact Paul Chu, President and CEO, at 1-888-556-9656 or email ir@weekendunlimited.com.

