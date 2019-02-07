Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQB: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave" or the "Company"), a Canadian based California operating cannabis company established to provide premium products and brands to both medicinal and adult use consumers, confirms that its OTCQB listed common shares under the symbol NXGWF are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

"As a direct result of NGW's DTC eligibility, the Company is now accessible to all US investors and institutions and allows the Company's trading in the capital markets to be strengthened. NGW have a significant and constantly expanding following out of the US and enhancing our exposure for further investment is exciting." stated Leigh Hughes, CEO of Next Green Wave.

ABOUT NEXT GREEN WAVE HOLDINGS INC.

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California, one of the world's largest cannabis markets. The Company's central operations are in the city of Coalinga which is located between two major markets of San Francisco and Los Angeles and has been awarded licenses for nursery, cultivation, extraction, and distribution. Next Green Wave is led by an experienced management team with a focus on international brand development. The Company currently owns over 15 acres of cannabis-zoned development land and is nearing completion on its first proprietary engineered 35,000 ft² facility. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter at: @nextgreenwave, on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42698