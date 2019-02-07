Under the new rules, expected to come into force by the end of the year, Russian residential PV system owners will be able to sell excess power to the grid. The provisions were discussed for almost two years before yesterday's vote.Russia's State Duma - the lower house of parliament - has unanimously adopted a draft law developed by the Ministry of Energy for the introduction of net metering for solar and other renewable energy generators with systems up to 15 kW in capacity. The ministry said in an official statement the new provisions regulate the installation of small power systems based ...

