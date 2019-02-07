Prosafe SE: Safe Scandinavia extended at Ula

In mid-August 2018, the Safe Scandinavia commenced a 7-month firm operational period at the Ula platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, which will now continue through to end-April 2019.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 7 February 2019
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act