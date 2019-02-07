Prosafe SE: Safe Scandinavia extended at Ula

Aker BP ASA has exercised the first of eight one-month options to extend the charter of the Safe Scandinavia. The total value of the option is USD 4.5 million.

In mid-August 2018, the Safe Scandinavia commenced a 7-month firm operational period at the Ula platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, which will now continue through to end-April 2019.

Stavanger, 7 February 2019

Prosafe SE



