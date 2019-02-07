Edison Investment Research - Property - Target Healthcare REIT: During the three months to 31 December 2018 (Q219), Target made good progress with deploying available capital resources, including the £50m gross proceeds from the November share placement. The portfolio also continues to perform well, delivering a 2.3% quarterly NAV total return (9.5% annualised). The attractive dividend yield is backed by very long leases, mostly RPI-linked, and supported by careful asset and operator selection. We continue to forecast a fully covered dividend in FY20.ISIN: JE00B95CGW71

