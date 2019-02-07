Free burlesque shows Free condoms Free HIV testing

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest HIV/AIDS organization in the world, operating in 43 countries, again celebrates International Condom Day (ICD) on February 13th. This year's theme, 'Safer is Sexy', will include a month-long nationwide tour with seductive, burlesque style dance to celebrate ICD. AHF, which has over 1 million lives in care, will hand out over 1 million free condoms and provide free STD testing and HIV screenings at ICD events throughout the month of February.

"AHF is putting sexy back in safer sex. Our own brands of condoms Love and Icon send clear messages. Love is the best protection!" said AHF president Michael Weinstein. "A man can be an Icon by protecting himself and his partner."

The burlesque tour will stop in 7 cities across the United States including; Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Washington DC and Miami, in addition to special events planned in over 50 countries worldwide.

To highlight 'Safer is Sexy,' choreographer Lyrik Cruz created a series of individual dance performances depicting sexual scenarios where condoms are not only present, but shown as the sexy and safe protective option. Special interpretive dance performances to follow from world renowned tap group, the Syncopated Ladies.

This year marks the highest number of ICD events in AHF's 30-year history. International Condom Day, created by AHF and celebrated each year on February 13th (the day before Valentine's Day) came about as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV. The Healthcare Foundation hopes these seductive shows spark healthier sexual choices for all.

In addition, AHF has rolled out its much anticipated annual parody music video. Choreographed by Lyrik Cruz, written by Danny Fernandez and Directed by Brad Hammer, this year's parody features Vivian Lamolli as Cardi B in a fun re-write of Cardi's hit song, I Like It Like That. You'll recognize the music, but not the lyrics.This year's parody 'I Wrap It Like That'promotes condom use and sexual education. Click here to watch.

Tickets to the burlesque shows are free and all are welcome. Open bar for 21+ events. RSVP via links below. Media availability at all 7 tour stops nationwide.

RSVP links: Los Angeles (21+) New York (21+) Atlanta (21+) Washington DC (18+) Dallas (18+) Houston (21+) Miami (21+)

About AHF

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @AIDSHealthcare

