Citadel Securities GCS Ireland Limited based in Dublin, Ireland, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 8th of February 2019. From this date, Citadel Securities GCS Ireland Limited is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Citadel Securities GCS Ireland Limited INET ID: CSGI Admitted: The 8th of February, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen