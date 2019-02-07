Think ETF's - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 7
Please be advised the below announcement was originally published at 09:39hrs GMT today, but is being re-issued to facilitate display on third-party vendor screens. All content below remains unchanged.
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|06-02-2019
|53.7112
|3,745,000
|201,148,444
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|06-02-2019
|73.3222
|465,000
|34,094,823
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|06-02-2019
|55.5701
|153,000
|8,502,225
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|06-02-2019
|59.4748
|298,000
|17,723,490
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|06-02-2019
|61.6238
|190,000
|11,708,522
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|06-02-2019
|39.8434
|21,981,190
|875,805,346
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|06-02-2019
|38.9588
|5,435,404
|211,756,817
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|06-02-2019
|18.0442
|2,398,390
|43,277,029
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|06-02-2019
|13.8234
|4,276,537
|59,116,282
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|06-02-2019
|22.0179
|6,621,000
|145,780,516
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|06-02-2019
|80.7636
|1,725,000
|139,317,210
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|06-02-2019
|53.0336
|785,000
|41,631,376
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|06-02-2019
|30.4296
|175,255
|5,332,940
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|06-02-2019
|27.2751
|900,000
|24,547,590
|EUR
|Total
|1,819,742,610