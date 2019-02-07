sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Think ETF's - Net Asset Value(s)

Think ETF's - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 7

Please be advised the below announcement was originally published at 09:39hrs GMT today, but is being re-issued to facilitate display on third-party vendor screens. All content below remains unchanged.

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274906-02-201953.71123,745,000201,148,444EUR
NL000927275606-02-201973.3222465,00034,094,823EUR
NL000927276406-02-201955.5701153,0008,502,225EUR
NL000927277206-02-201959.4748298,00017,723,490EUR
NL000927278006-02-201961.6238190,00011,708,522EUR
NL000969022106-02-201939.843421,981,190875,805,346EUR
NL000969023906-02-201938.95885,435,404211,756,817EUR
NL000969024706-02-201918.04422,398,39043,277,029EUR
NL000969025406-02-201913.82344,276,53759,116,282EUR
NL001027380106-02-201922.01796,621,000145,780,516EUR
NL001040870406-02-201980.76361,725,000139,317,210EUR
NL001073181606-02-201953.0336785,00041,631,376EUR
NL001137607406-02-201930.4296175,2555,332,940EUR
NL001168359406-02-201927.2751900,00024,547,590EUR
Total1,819,742,610

