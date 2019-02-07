Galileo Global Education Selects Blackboard Learn Ultra to Drive Student Success

The next-generation cloud-based LMS will empower more than 100,000 students around the world

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard today announced that Galileo Global Education, a leading international provider of higher education and Europe's largest higher education group, will roll out Blackboard Learn with the Ultra experience as the common Learning Management System (LMS) for its network of 37 schools with 80 campuses across 10 countries. Blackboard Learn Ultra was selected over other cloud-based solutions for the ease of use, the powerful features, and the unparalleled level of support provided by Blackboard.

Galileo Global Education has grown significantly over the past few years, adding several institutions in different regions and further expanding its offering, which now spans applied arts, fashion, design, digital/Internet, business and medicine. While cultural diversity and variety of pedagogical practices are key differentiators of the educational programmes, Galileo's leadership recognised that implementing a common digital learning solution would be key to delivering a cohesive and rewarding learning experience to more than 100,000 students around the world. Moreover, a unified platform would also allow the group to produce and share content more easily among the different institutions.

In the selection process, Galileo conducted a thorough evaluation of several solutions, identifying Blackboard Learn Ultra as the best LMS that combines advanced functionalities, improved accessibility and streamlined workflows with a simplified, mobile-first design. Galileo also selected SafeAssign, Blackboard's plagiarism detection tool that reviews assignment submissions for originality and helps students identify how to attribute sources properly, and Blackboard Collaborate, a web conferencing application specifically built for learning that further increases online student interaction and engagement. Both solutions are seamlessly integrated within Blackboard Learn, enabling teachers and students to access the applications without leaving the LMS.

"Galileo is one of the largest higher education networks in the world, in terms of both geographical spread and breadth of course offering and we needed a powerful and flexible LMS that could support this diversity while ensuring efficiency," said Thomas Dechilly, Chief Technology Officer at Galileo Global Education. "Blackboard Learn Ultra proved to be the solution we were looking for. Together with Collaborate and SafeAssign, it will enable us to deliver a superior online learning environment also accessible on mobile devices and to promote synergies between institutions. We are looking forward to continue working with Blackboard and its dedicated team who has been providing us with an unparalleled level of support."

"We are excited to work with Galileo and bring the best online learning experience to their teachers and students," said Mark Gruzin, President of Global Markets at Blackboard. "Galileo recognised that Blackboard doesn't just provide an unmatched portfolio of cloud-based edtech solutions, but is also a reliable partner who will help the Group achieve its academic and business goals."

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

Galileo Global Education is an international group specialised in higher education with a focus on applied arts, design, fashion, communications and management as well as medicine. The group comprises prestigious institutions such as Istituto Marangoni, the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano (NABA), the Domus Academy, Paris School of Business, Strate Ecole de Design, Cours Florent, Penninghen, L'Institut Supérieur des Arts Appliqués (LISAA), Atelier de Sèvres, Instituto de Estudios Universitarios, Macromedia University of Applied Sciences, European University Cyprus (EUC) and Alma. Galileo Global Education schools train 100 000 students each year and offer programmes that combine academic skills with practical training in order to guarantee an advanced course of study in line with the expectations of the working world. Today Galileo Global Education is present internationally in 10 countries with 37 schools with strong ambition to continue its development in Emerging Markets such as Africa, Asia and LATAM.

