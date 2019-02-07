Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust: Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust (ASEI, formerly Standard Life Equity Income Trust [SLET]) has been managed by Thomas Moore since November 2011. He is bullish on the long-term outlook for the trust as the yield on the portfolio is the highest since the end of the global financial crisis in 2009, suggesting UK share prices are discounting a recession or another global crisis. The manager says that ASEI's holdings - chosen from across the market cap spectrum - can be classified in one of three "buckets': global yield (c 40% of the portfolio), domestic opportunities (c 30%) and uncorrelated value (c 30%), and he is finding good opportunities in all three. The trust's revenue was higher than projected in FY18, leading to an annual dividend increase of 12.3%, which was much higher than the 7.5% compound annual growth rate over the last five years.ISIN: GB0006039597

