Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Leadership Changes

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the following changes to its senior leadership team.

Effective immediately, Danny Di Perna is appointed President, Bombardier Transportation. Danny will replace Laurent Troger who has informed the company of his intention to resign and pursue opportunities outside the company. Danny, who joined Bombardier in 2018 and most recently led Bombardier's Aerostructures and Engineering Services (BAES) segment, brings more than 30 years of industrial experience to this new role.

"Danny is an exceptional and engaging leader with a proven record of leading complex industrial organizations," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "His demonstrated success driving operational efficiency, improving quality and delighting customers make him the right person to follow Laurent and accelerate Bombardier Transportation's transformation."

"I'd like to thank Laurent for his many contributions to Bombardier over the past 15 years, including his exceptional leadership while serving as President of our rail segment for the past 3 years," continued Bellemare. "During this time, Transportation significantly grew its backlog, optimized its footprint and executed an aggressive production ramp-up. As a result of Laurent's leadership, Bombardier Transportation is a stronger, more efficient company poised for solid growth."

Bombardier veteran Paul Sislian is appointed President of Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services to succeed Danny. Paul brings more than 20 years of aerospace and industrial experience to his new role, including serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Bombardier Business Aircraft (BBA).

"Paul is a dynamic and experienced leader who is ideally qualified to assume this new leadership role," stated Bellemare. "Having had responsibility for Business Aircraft's manufacturing and completion centers, Paul was instrumental in leading BBA's successful operational transformation and positioning the segment for additional margin expansion. I am confident that under Paul's leadership BAES will achieve its growth objectives, support the ramp-up of the A220 and Global 7500 programs and secure its position as the world's leading aerostructures manufacturer."

Nancy Barber is appointed Business Aircraft's new Chief Operating Officer, joining David Coleal's leadership team. Nancy, who has been with Bombardier for 20 years, has accumulated a wealth of experience leading complex teams in procurement, customer services and program management. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Program Management for the Global 7500 and New Aircraft Studies.

"Nancy has played a critical role in ensuring the on-time entry-into-service of the Global 7500 aircraft and setting a strong foundation for the program's ramp up," said Bellemare. "Her deep industry experience, demonstrated leadership ability and record of success make her the right person for this position."

"I am very happy to announce these leadership appointments," concluded Bellemare. "I'm confident that Danny, Paul and Nancy in their new positions will help ensure we achieve the goals of our turnaround plan and unleash the full value of the Bombardier portfolio."

