A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their demand management study for the chemical industry firm. The study highlights how the client was able to predict future demand patterns and respond proactively to changing customers' needs by leveraging Infiniti's demand management solution.

The chemical industry is witnessing strong growth in terms of sales over the last decade. The growth has compelled companies in the chemical industry to meet their consumers' demands and tailor their products accordingly. Demand management process is an effective way to analyze customers' needs and determine the capabilities of the supply chain. It helps organizations to match their supply with the market's demand and execute plans with minimal disruptions. Demand management can also help companies to improve production or alert consumers about the revised shipment times.

The business challenge:The client is a global chemical manufacturer and distributor. Based out of the United States, the client fulfills the needs of various end-users from the chemicals, composites, and specialty chemical sector. To proactively respond to the shortcomings of traditional supply chain management system, the chemical industry client desired to incorporate demand planning practices. With demand management solutions, they wanted to predict future demand patterns and respond proactively to changing customers' needs. Moreover, by partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to implement a holistic end-to-end process that takes into account organizational designs, process designs, and data governance to address trends including specialization, globalization, and regional demands.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Demand management process is an effective way to analyze customers' needs and determine the capabilities of the supply chain."

The solution offered:With the help of the demand management solutions proposed by the experts at Infiniti Research, the chemical industry client was able to predict the product demand accurately. In addition, they were able to prepare their organizational budget and allocate resources efficiently. The demand management solutions also helped the company to compare actual demand with the management's expectations and adjust its business models accordingly.

Infiniti Research's demand management strategies helped the client to:

Predict chemical products demand and fulfill customer orders

Implement a holistic end-to-end process in demand planning

Infiniti Research's demand management strategies offered predictive insights on:

Identifying demand forecasts for the chemical products

Reducing product stock-outs

