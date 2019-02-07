The global heart defect closure devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global heart defect closure devices market will be the technological advances in heart defect closure. The adoption of minimally invasive procedures has increased due to advances in catheterization techniques, medical imaging, and devices. Interventional cardiology procedures are being used to treat ASD and PFO. Heart defect closure devices with reduced materials, knitted self-expendable wireframes with minimally protruding elements, along with endothelialization-enhancing fabrics with recapturing capacities are being developed. The size of the delivery system diameter has also decreased and become user-friendly and flexible.

As per Technavio, the use of 3D imaging in heart defect closure procedures will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global heart defect closure devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global heart defect closure devices market: Use of 3D imaging in heart defect closure procedures

3DE plays a major role in the management of patients with CHD, particularly for presurgical planning, guidance of catheter intervention, and functional assessment of the heart. 3DE offers good spatial visualization in complex cardiac geometries and accurate volumetric information without geometric assumptions. The use of 3DE in VSD evaluation can offer vital complementary information to cross-sectional imaging during presurgical planning and hence, the whole circumference of the defect can be visualized for accurate localization and sizing.

"Technological advances in 3D printing improve the ability to view, understand, and utilize 3DE data better in clinical practices. 3D-printed anatomical models are used to plan complex heart defect closure procedures and for optimization of patient treatment. 3D-printed patient-specific adaptive and flexible LA models include all anatomical variations and help in improving patient outcome by reducing procedure time and the number of prostheses employed per patient," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global heart defect closure devices market: Segmentation analysis

This heart defect closure devices market analysis report segments the market by product (LAA closure devices, PFO closure devices, ASD closure devices, and other heart defect closure devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The LAA closure devices segment held the largest heart defect closure devices market share in 2018 due to the increasing prevalence of AF, the introduction of technologically advanced products, the geographic expansion of LAA closure devices, and the presence of guidelines that recommend the use of LAAO (left atrial appendage occlusion).

Europe accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The growing adoption of advanced heart defect closure devices and the rising number of product approvals have been driving the growth of the market in the region.

