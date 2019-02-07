sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, February 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:7 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):74,843
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.6500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.0337

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,396,969,098 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,396,969,098 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
277325.0516:28:11London Stock Exchange
329125.0516:21:21London Stock Exchange
267725.0515:13:00London Stock Exchange
313325.0515:09:52London Stock Exchange
344025.0515:08:49London Stock Exchange
323125.0515:08:48London Stock Exchange
283425.0014:19:00London Stock Exchange
581625.0014:19:00London Stock Exchange
278225.0014:18:35London Stock Exchange
276325.0014:18:35London Stock Exchange
345425.0014:18:35London Stock Exchange
110425.0014:18:35London Stock Exchange
624425.0013:41:38London Stock Exchange
394425.0013:41:38London Stock Exchange
284125.0513:18:42London Stock Exchange
340925.0513:18:24London Stock Exchange
552425.0012:21:44London Stock Exchange
45025.0012:21:31London Stock Exchange
753325.0012:21:31London Stock Exchange
214025.0510:38:46London Stock Exchange
61425.0510:38:46London Stock Exchange
334625.0510:38:46London Stock Exchange
150025.6508:11:56London Stock Exchange

