Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 7 February 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 74,843 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.0337

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,396,969,098 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,396,969,098 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2773 25.05 16:28:11 London Stock Exchange 3291 25.05 16:21:21 London Stock Exchange 2677 25.05 15:13:00 London Stock Exchange 3133 25.05 15:09:52 London Stock Exchange 3440 25.05 15:08:49 London Stock Exchange 3231 25.05 15:08:48 London Stock Exchange 2834 25.00 14:19:00 London Stock Exchange 5816 25.00 14:19:00 London Stock Exchange 2782 25.00 14:18:35 London Stock Exchange 2763 25.00 14:18:35 London Stock Exchange 3454 25.00 14:18:35 London Stock Exchange 1104 25.00 14:18:35 London Stock Exchange 6244 25.00 13:41:38 London Stock Exchange 3944 25.00 13:41:38 London Stock Exchange 2841 25.05 13:18:42 London Stock Exchange 3409 25.05 13:18:24 London Stock Exchange 5524 25.00 12:21:44 London Stock Exchange 450 25.00 12:21:31 London Stock Exchange 7533 25.00 12:21:31 London Stock Exchange 2140 25.05 10:38:46 London Stock Exchange 614 25.05 10:38:46 London Stock Exchange 3346 25.05 10:38:46 London Stock Exchange 1500 25.65 08:11:56 London Stock Exchange

