

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has announced plans to invest $1 billion in two Chicago plans and will hire 500 more workers to expand production of sport utility vehicles, including its new Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations, made the announcement Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.



'We are furthering our commitment to America with this billion-dollar manufacturing investment in Chicago and 500 more good-paying jobs,' said Hinrichs.



Ford will build a new body shop and paint shop at the assembly plants and plans to make major changes to the final assembly area. The move to add 500 jobs at Ford's Chicago-area Assembly and Stamping plants will bring the total number of employees at the two factories to 5,800, the company said Thursday.



The company will also spend $40 million to upgrade the facilities for employees, including new LED lighting and cafeteria updates, new break areas as well as parking lot security upgrades.



