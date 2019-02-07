

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.022 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.27.



The Treasury sold $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.035 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.19.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $27 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



