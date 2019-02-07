

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Wood Allen is reportedly suing Amazon for breach of contract over financing and distribution for his films.



According to CNBC, Allen has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. Allen alleges that Amazon terminated without a cause a deal with Allen to 'finance and distribute his future films and to be his 'home' for the rest of his career.'



The lawsuit comes at a time when Amazon is expanding its original content and signing up industry giants to star in, direct and partner on projects for Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.



Last year, Amazon had reportedly canceled Allen's movie 'A Rainy Day in New York,' starring Jude Law, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet.



Allen had already completed 'A Rainy Day in New York', and spent more than $20 million, however, Amazon canceled the agreement, according to the lawsuit.



'Amazon backed out of the deals, purporting to terminate them without any legal basis for doing so, while knowing that its actions would cause substantial damage to Mr. Allen, Gravier, investors and the artists and crew involved in making the films. Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen-and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,' the lawsuit says.



