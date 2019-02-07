Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQX: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors resolved to grant options to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock to its President and a consultant, and grant warrants to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock to its consultants. The options and warrants vest over a two-year period in equal installments beginning on February 7, 2019, and may be exercised at a price of $0.465 per share expiring five years after each vesting date.

Included in the options to acquire up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company are 2,000,000 options the Company agreed to issue to Mr. Fenwick, the Company's President, under his employment agreement with CSPA Group, Inc., which the Company announced in the news release issued on February 5, 2019.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

