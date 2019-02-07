Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation: Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation (SMPP) Announces Name Change and Enters Hemp and CBD Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation (OTC PINK: SMPP), a publicly traded Nevada corporation and trading on the pink sheets under the symbol SMPP, announced today they have filed for a name change with FINRA.

The name filed with FINRA is FULL SPECTRUM RX, INC. The company announced that it has entered the explosive hemp and full spectrum CBD industry. ' This is a first step in establishing what we hoped to be a robust and aggressive player in the CBD sector,' says company CEO Peter Zompa. 'Full spectrum CBD is still an untapped market, and as research continues, it is our belief that there will be health and therapeutic benefits, currently unknown. This is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to enter this explosive category,' Zompa added.

