

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.56 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



