

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $19.09 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $53.23 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.14 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $493.65 million from $447.22 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $87.14 Mln. vs. $67.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $493.65 Mln vs. $447.22 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX