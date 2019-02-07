

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $286 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



