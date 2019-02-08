The company announced its first mobile application and reached nearly one million downloads in first month

Cloudflare, the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced results from the fourth quarter of 2018. In the final three months of the year, Cloudflare continued to expand its global footprint with 10 new data centers, launched its first mobile application, and opened a new office in Munich, Germany.

"We closed out 2018 with significant network expansion, our first consumer application, and a new European office," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "I'm proud of the growth our team accomplished in the final quarter, as we brought our network even closer to our global users and opened an office to be closer to our European users."

Cloudflare's new data centers bring its network to 165 global points of presence. With these additions in the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan, and France (Reunion), Cloudflare announced a total of 46 new cities in 2018.

Cloudflare also announced its first mobile application, the 1.1.1.1 app. Cloudflare launched the 1.1.1.1 DNS offering in March 2018 to provide users with a faster and more private Internet browsing experience. The 1.1.1.1 app allows iOS and Android users to quickly toggle 1.1.1.1 on and off on their phones to easily access an encrypted browsing experience. Since launching the 1.1.1.1 app in November, nearly one million users have downloaded the app.

Cloudflare also published an update on the one year anniversary of the Athenian Project, an effort to restore confidence in democracy by providing vulnerable election websites with Cloudflare's enterprise-level service, for free.

In December 2018, Cloudflare received high scores from the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities report for Cloud Web Application Firewalls (WAFs).1 In addition, Cloudflare is continuing to expand its network across the world and now has a network capacity of 20Tbps.

Cloudflare had more than 865 employees at the end of 2018, up from 539 just over a year ago as the company continues to grow its engineering, sales, marketing, and support teams across its offices worldwide.

To learn more about Cloudflare, please check out the resources below.

Cloudflare Network Map

Cloudflare Blog

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks that powers more than 10 trillion requests per month, which is nearly 10 percent of all Internet requests. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network Internet Technology Company for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the world's 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in San Jose, CA, Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, Washington, D.C., London, Munich, and Singapore.

1 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005859/en/

Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com