

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) announced that as of February 7, 2019, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wajid Ali is leaving in order to accept an executive-level position at another publicly-held company. Synaptics noted that Ali's resignation to pursue other opportunities is not a result of any disagreement with the company or any matter relating to its operations, accounting or other policies, or practices.



Kermit Nolan has been promoted to Corporate Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Nolan has served in various accounting, tax and finance roles since he joined Synaptics nearly 15 years ago, most recently as Vice President and Corporate Controller.



The company said it has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



